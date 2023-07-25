Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Purchased by Park Place Capital Corp

Park Place Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,961 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 782 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,412 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 23,950 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 4,537 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,923 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $3,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the period. 90.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on AKAM. Piper Sandler raised Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Akamai Technologies from $89.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.06.

Insider Activity

Akamai Technologies Price Performance

In other news, CEO F Thomson Leighton acquired 269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $92.98 per share, with a total value of $25,011.62. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 89,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,303,206.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 7,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.18, for a total transaction of $659,960.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 22,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,061,488.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO F Thomson Leighton acquired 269 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $92.98 per share, with a total value of $25,011.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,303,206.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 5,193 shares of company stock valued at $450,699 and sold 19,778 shares valued at $1,772,908. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $92.80 on Tuesday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.65 and a 52 week high of $98.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.30.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.08. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 12.50%. The company had revenue of $916.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $912.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Akamai Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.