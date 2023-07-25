Park Place Capital Corp Has $81,000 Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Park Place Capital Corp grew its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 608 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in PPG Industries by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,180,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,645,019,000 after buying an additional 252,358 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,843,159 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,243,597,000 after purchasing an additional 931,097 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,748,598 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $595,991,000 after purchasing an additional 117,868 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in PPG Industries by 163,082.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,157,889 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $522,813,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,193,621 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $418,589,000 after buying an additional 65,996 shares during the period. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PPG opened at $145.87 on Tuesday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.40 and a fifty-two week high of $152.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $142.79 and a 200 day moving average of $136.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $34.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.19.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.52%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PPG shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on PPG Industries from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on PPG Industries from $171.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.47.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

