Venturi Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,241 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 61.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,241 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of VTV stock opened at $147.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.05. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $122.54 and a 12 month high of $147.47.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

