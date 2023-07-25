Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Shares Sold by Park Place Capital Corp

Park Place Capital Corp lowered its stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 30.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,563 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $152,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 115.0% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ally Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Natixis purchased a new position in Ally Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 618.8% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Ally Financial Stock Performance

Shares of ALLY stock opened at $29.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.72. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.58 and a 52 week high of $37.88.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 14.59%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Ally Financial from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Ally Financial from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Ally Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.28.

Ally Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.