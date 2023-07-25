Venturi Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,685 Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $110.20 on Tuesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $94.59 and a one year high of $113.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.12 and a 200-day moving average of $106.31. The stock has a market cap of $51.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

