Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Acquired by Park Place Capital Corp

Park Place Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 46.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 678 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 147.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,084,991 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $336,684,000 after acquiring an additional 646,679 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 482.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 383,310 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $118,945,000 after purchasing an additional 317,527 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 47.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 877,824 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $304,061,000 after buying an additional 283,892 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 930,401 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $288,713,000 after purchasing an additional 260,146 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 149.1% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 351,585 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,100,000 after purchasing an additional 210,428 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PAYC has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $289.00 to $302.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. DA Davidson upgraded Paycom Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lifted their target price on Paycom Software from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Paycom Software from $430.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.29.

Paycom Software Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Paycom Software stock opened at $350.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.85, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $313.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $302.89. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $262.11 and a 12-month high of $402.78.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $451.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.23 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 20.96%. Equities analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.14%.

Insider Activity at Paycom Software

In other Paycom Software news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.99, for a total transaction of $119,965.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,422,849. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

