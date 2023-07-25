Pacer Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 308.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 55,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,212 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $12,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth $28,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

ADP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $278.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $249.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.25.

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $239.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $201.46 and a twelve month high of $274.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.80.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.10. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 18.46%. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

