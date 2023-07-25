Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 8,764 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,068 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,764 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $3,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Truist Financial by 12,034.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,490,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $881,700,000 after purchasing an additional 20,321,500 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth $553,718,000. Amundi boosted its position in Truist Financial by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 18,282,723 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $847,671,000 after buying an additional 5,504,325 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,511,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $667,443,000 after acquiring an additional 3,813,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 585.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,712,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $153,816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316,800 shares during the last quarter. 71.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $33.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.59 and a 200-day moving average of $36.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.04. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.56 and a fifty-two week high of $53.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.08). Truist Financial had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TFC shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.75 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Truist Financial from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup cut their price objective on Truist Financial from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.82.

Insider Activity at Truist Financial

In other news, Director Charles A. Patton purchased 3,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $69,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,692. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Truist Financial

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.