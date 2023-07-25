Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 906,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 33,887 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.11% of Dominion Energy worth $50,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in Dominion Energy by 63.0% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 69.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total value of $307,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 100,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,921,653.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on D. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.70.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $53.89 on Tuesday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.47 and a 1 year high of $86.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.12 and its 200 day moving average is $55.87. The stock has a market cap of $45.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.68, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 186.71%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

