Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Stake Decreased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,611,934 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 158,290 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $41,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EPD. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,571,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $169,611,000 after purchasing an additional 169,059 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,050,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $646,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,690 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 89,367 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 76.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 888,439 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $22,931,000 after purchasing an additional 385,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE EPD opened at $27.08 on Tuesday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $22.90 and a twelve month high of $27.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $58.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.03.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The firm had revenue of $12.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 77.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.91.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

