Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Posted by on Jul 25th, 2023

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYSGet Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Agilysys had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 25.13%. The firm had revenue of $56.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Agilysys updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Agilysys Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ AGYS opened at $67.82 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.99. Agilysys has a 12-month low of $38.32 and a 12-month high of $88.16. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.41 and a beta of 0.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AGYS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Agilysys from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Agilysys from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

Insider Activity at Agilysys

In related news, SVP Prabuddha Biswas sold 3,185 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.55, for a total value of $237,441.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,998,801.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Agilysys news, SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 5,000 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.11, for a total transaction of $370,550.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 119,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,847,918.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabuddha Biswas sold 3,185 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.55, for a total transaction of $237,441.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,053 shares in the company, valued at $4,998,801.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,253 shares of company stock valued at $1,048,347. 23.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agilysys

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGYS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agilysys by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Agilysys by 751.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 443 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agilysys by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,889 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Agilysys by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,940 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Agilysys by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,488 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. 96.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agilysys Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, activity scheduling, reservations management, and related solutions to enhance guest experience.

See Also

Earnings History for Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.