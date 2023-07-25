Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Agilysys had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 25.13%. The firm had revenue of $56.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Agilysys updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ AGYS opened at $67.82 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.99. Agilysys has a 12-month low of $38.32 and a 12-month high of $88.16. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.41 and a beta of 0.88.

AGYS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Agilysys from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Agilysys from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

In related news, SVP Prabuddha Biswas sold 3,185 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.55, for a total value of $237,441.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,998,801.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Agilysys news, SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 5,000 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.11, for a total transaction of $370,550.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 119,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,847,918.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Prabuddha Biswas sold 3,185 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.55, for a total transaction of $237,441.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,053 shares in the company, valued at $4,998,801.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,253 shares of company stock valued at $1,048,347. 23.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGYS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agilysys by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Agilysys by 751.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 443 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agilysys by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,889 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Agilysys by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,940 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Agilysys by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,488 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. 96.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, activity scheduling, reservations management, and related solutions to enhance guest experience.

