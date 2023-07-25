TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. TrueBlue had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The firm had revenue of $475.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis.

TrueBlue Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:TBI opened at $18.29 on Tuesday. TrueBlue has a 12 month low of $14.20 and a 12 month high of $22.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.82. The firm has a market cap of $567.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.44.

In related news, EVP Kristy A. Fitzsimmons-Willis sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total transaction of $34,220.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,549 shares in the company, valued at $728,013.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other TrueBlue news, EVP Kristy A. Fitzsimmons-Willis sold 2,000 shares of TrueBlue stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total value of $34,220.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,013.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Carl Schweihs sold 5,750 shares of TrueBlue stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total transaction of $104,362.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,729 shares in the company, valued at $884,431.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TBI. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TrueBlue during the 2nd quarter worth about $231,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in TrueBlue in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in TrueBlue in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in TrueBlue by 4,696.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 9,534 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in TrueBlue in the 1st quarter valued at about $183,000. Institutional investors own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TBI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of TrueBlue from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of TrueBlue from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of TrueBlue from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday.

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The company's PeopleReady segment provides general, industrial, and skilled trade staffing services for construction, transportation, manufacturing, retail, hospitality, and renewable energy industries.

