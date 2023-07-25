Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 3,840 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $4,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Celanese by 588.2% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 92.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Celanese during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of Celanese during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Celanese alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on CE shares. 22nd Century Group reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Celanese in a research report on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Celanese in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded Celanese from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Celanese from $124.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Celanese in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.07.

Celanese Price Performance

Celanese stock opened at $122.05 on Tuesday. Celanese Co. has a 52 week low of $86.71 and a 52 week high of $128.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.32.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.35. Celanese had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 14.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. Celanese’s payout ratio is currently 20.60%.

Insider Transactions at Celanese

In related news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $107.29 per share, for a total transaction of $214,580.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,060,332.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray bought 1,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $101.69 per share, for a total transaction of $102,503.52. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,298.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $107.29 per share, with a total value of $214,580.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,165 shares in the company, valued at $5,060,332.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Company Profile

(Free Report)

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.