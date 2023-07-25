Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 2,509 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 150,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,509 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $4,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNP. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 127.9% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 137.5% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 176.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at CenterPoint Energy

In related news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 5,000 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $152,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $642,998.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other CenterPoint Energy news, Director Ted Pound sold 2,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $84,485.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,541 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,500.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total value of $152,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,998.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CenterPoint Energy Price Performance

CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $30.86 on Tuesday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $25.03 and a one year high of $33.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.88.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 8.99%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

CenterPoint Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 60.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on CNP. Bank of America increased their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Mizuho increased their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com raised CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.56.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile



CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

Recommended Stories

