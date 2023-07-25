Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 3,637 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,637 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $4,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 462.0% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in DTE Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DTE. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $121.00 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on DTE Energy from $120.00 to $121.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Mizuho increased their price target on DTE Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.76.

DTE Energy Price Performance

DTE opened at $115.01 on Tuesday. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $100.64 and a fifty-two week high of $136.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.71 and a 200 day moving average of $79.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $23.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.60.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.05). DTE Energy had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

DTE Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be paid a $0.952 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 15th. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 67.43%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 4,000 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.09, for a total value of $452,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,651,905.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.09, for a total transaction of $452,360.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,651,905.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 700 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total transaction of $77,287.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,286.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Profile

(Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

