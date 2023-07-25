Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors cut its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,024 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 721.4% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 103.4% in the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on ISRG. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $326.00 to $373.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 3.9 %

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 2,443 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $793,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,359,175. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 7,323 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $2,196,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,644,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 2,443 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $793,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,359,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 22,583 shares of company stock valued at $7,152,921 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ISRG stock opened at $323.56 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $325.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $282.26. The stock has a market cap of $113.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.32. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $180.07 and a 52-week high of $358.07.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 21.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

See Also

