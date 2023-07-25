Arkadios Wealth Advisors Acquires 213 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,868 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,622 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 5,532 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 15,260 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,790 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Up 2.6 %

OXY opened at $62.32 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $55.51 and a one year high of $77.13.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.21). Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 45.10% and a net margin of 27.06%. The company had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on OXY shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $61.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $64.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, April 7th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $82.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 638,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.01 per share, for a total transaction of $36,389,540.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 222,629,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,692,093,143.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 6,469,323 shares of company stock worth $376,269,362. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

