NBT Bank N A NY Boosts Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

NBT Bank N A NY lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,085 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.2% of NBT Bank N A NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mayport LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $302,000. Progressive Investment Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Progressive Investment Management Corp now owns 119,131 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353 shares in the last quarter. Dover Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Graypoint LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 42,882 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,460,000 after acquiring an additional 3,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Olstein Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 112,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,648,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. 27.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.70.

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOG opened at $121.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $122.75 and its 200 day moving average is $108.36. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.45 and a 12-month high of $129.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.80 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $1,934,945.73. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 127,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,282,738.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $3,939,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 107,240 shares in the company, valued at $11,264,489.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $1,934,945.73. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 127,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,282,738.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 864,122 shares of company stock valued at $29,751,580. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

