Mayport LLC Invests $300,000 in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Mayport LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,081 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $3,900,874,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 160,446.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,586,643 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,862,392,000 after purchasing an additional 19,574,443 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,299,291 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,404,958,000 after purchasing an additional 6,013,647 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,956,988 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,323,694,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043,685 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,023,783,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621,002 shares during the period. 64.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.06, for a total transaction of $17,282,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,052,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,650,689.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.06, for a total transaction of $17,282,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,052,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,650,689.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $7,040,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,657,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 368,271 shares of company stock valued at $147,115,953. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVIDIA Trading Up 0.7 %

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $315.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Craig Hallum raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $420.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $425.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $446.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $403.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $296.55. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $108.13 and a 52-week high of $480.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of 232.36, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.33%.

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.