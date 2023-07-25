Progressive Investment Management Corp Takes Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Progressive Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,332 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 605.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $440.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $472.00 to $500.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $425.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

NVIDIA Trading Up 0.7 %

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $7,040,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 139,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,657,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 40,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.06, for a total transaction of $17,282,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,052,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,650,689.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,657,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 368,271 shares of company stock valued at $147,115,953. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA stock opened at $446.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 232.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.74. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $108.13 and a 1 year high of $480.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $403.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $296.55.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 8.33%.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

