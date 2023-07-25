Amalgamated Bank Lowers Stock Position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,774 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,557 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $4,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CW. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 2.6% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 303 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,286 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,128 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Curtiss-Wright news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $392,160.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,245,580. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $392,160.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,245,580. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David Charles Adams sold 4,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $885,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,559 shares in the company, valued at $7,896,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 219 shares of company stock worth $34,039. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Friday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $190.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Curtiss-Wright has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.80.

NYSE:CW opened at $192.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $175.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.98. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 1-year low of $136.21 and a 1-year high of $193.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 1.27.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $631.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.49 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 16.54%. Curtiss-Wright’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 8.86 EPS for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is presently 9.95%.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

(Free Report)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.