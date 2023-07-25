Diversified Portfolios Inc. Invests $256,000 in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 920 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 605.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,860 shares in the company, valued at $42,657,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total value of $120,141.99. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,296.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 368,271 shares of company stock worth $147,115,953. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Trading Up 0.7 %

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $472.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $440.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Craig Hallum raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $425.00.

Shares of NVDA opened at $446.12 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $108.13 and a twelve month high of $480.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 232.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $403.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $296.55.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. NVIDIA’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.33%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

