Graypoint LLC Decreases Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Graypoint LLC lessened its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 26.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 62,634 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 22,627 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 1.9% of Graypoint LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $17,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVDA. United Bank raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 7,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,904,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,065,457,000 after purchasing an additional 249,045 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 42.1% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 205.3% during the first quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $929,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total value of $120,141.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,296.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total value of $120,141.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,296.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 40,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.06, for a total transaction of $17,282,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,052,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,650,689.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 368,271 shares of company stock worth $147,115,953 in the last quarter. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVIDIA Trading Up 0.7 %

NVDA has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $408.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $425.00.

NVIDIA stock opened at $446.12 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $403.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $296.55. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $108.13 and a 52 week high of $480.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 232.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.74.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 8.33%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.