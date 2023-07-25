Amalgamated Bank Has $5 Million Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Amalgamated Bank cut its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,101 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 796 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $5,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 45,595 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 9,952 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 5,139.8% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,242,005 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $530,953,000 after purchasing an additional 9,065,624 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 68,515 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $3,936,000 after purchasing an additional 22,662 shares during the period. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter valued at $304,000. 39.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Las Vegas Sands Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of LVS stock opened at $56.53 on Tuesday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12-month low of $33.38 and a 12-month high of $65.58. The company has a market capitalization of $43.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 807.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65.

Las Vegas Sands Cuts Dividend

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The casino operator reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 5.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LVS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $76.00 to $80.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $69.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Las Vegas Sands

In other Las Vegas Sands news, Director Charles D. Forman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $947,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 205,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,012,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

(Free Report)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Featured Articles

