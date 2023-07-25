Del Sette Capital Management LLC Has $2.32 Million Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Del Sette Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,342 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 594 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 2.3% of Del Sette Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Del Sette Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. United Bank boosted its position in NVIDIA by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 7,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,904,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,065,457,000 after acquiring an additional 249,045 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 205.3% during the 1st quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth about $929,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $446.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of 232.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $403.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $296.55. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $108.13 and a 52 week high of $480.88.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $300.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC upgraded NVIDIA from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $175.00 to $355.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $560.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $425.00.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total value of $120,141.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,296.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total transaction of $120,141.99. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,296.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 119,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.17, for a total value of $48,297,750.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 676,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,702,575.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 368,271 shares of company stock worth $147,115,953 over the last 90 days. 3.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

