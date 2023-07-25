Amalgamated Bank Sells 2,307 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,307 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $5,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at $2,472,575,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at $1,493,855,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,877,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,398,000 after buying an additional 51,982 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at $300,998,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,439,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,335,000 after purchasing an additional 471,816 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CTRA stock opened at $26.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.88. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.25 and a 12-month high of $32.47. The firm has a market cap of $20.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.28.

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 45.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.27%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CTRA. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Coterra Energy from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Coterra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.87.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

