Amalgamated Bank Sells 5,031 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,031 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $4,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CINF. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 68.5% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $98.39 per share, for a total transaction of $98,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,960 shares in the company, valued at $4,718,784.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total value of $2,054,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 190,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,577,620.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 1,000 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $98.39 per share, with a total value of $98,390.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 47,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,718,784.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $102.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 856.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.59. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $130.66.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.21. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 5.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 84.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,500.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on CINF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $125.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $115.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $113.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.83.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

