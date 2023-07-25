LSV Asset Management Has $39.77 Million Position in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,992,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 156,280 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Service Properties Trust were worth $39,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SVC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,357,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $285,719,000 after purchasing an additional 121,531 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,179,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,059,000 after purchasing an additional 445,826 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 12.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,852,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,831,000 after buying an additional 1,179,868 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,509,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,587,000 after purchasing an additional 94,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Service Properties Trust by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,766,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,167,000 after purchasing an additional 87,874 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Service Properties Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on SVC shares. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Service Properties Trust from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded Service Properties Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th.

Service Properties Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

Service Properties Trust Cuts Dividend

SVC opened at $8.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.04. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 95.11 and a beta of 2.22. Service Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $4.99 and a twelve month high of $11.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 21st. Service Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 888.89%.

About Service Properties Trust

(Free Report)

Service Properties Trust (Nasdaq: SVC) is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, with over $11 billion invested in two asset categories: hotels and service-focused retail net lease properties. As of March 31, 2023, SVC owned 220 hotels with over 37,000 guest rooms throughout the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada, the majority of which are extended stay and select service.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SVC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Service Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.