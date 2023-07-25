O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Stock Position Reduced by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lessened its stake in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,272,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 279,331 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in O-I Glass were worth $74,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OI. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 138,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after buying an additional 34,284 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 756.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 113,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 99,955 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 442.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 112,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 91,922 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 44,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in O-I Glass during the first quarter worth $221,000. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OI. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on O-I Glass from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on O-I Glass from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.56.

O-I Glass Trading Down 0.2 %

O-I Glass stock opened at $22.94 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.05 and a 12 month high of $23.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.35.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 10.04%. O-I Glass’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

About O-I Glass

(Free Report)

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.