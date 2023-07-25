LSV Asset Management Acquires 576,282 Shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Free Report) by 21.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,221,643 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 576,282 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 2.30% of NCR worth $75,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NCR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,113,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of NCR by 103.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,449,150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $98,431,000 after buying an additional 1,245,050 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in NCR by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,046,791 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $118,145,000 after buying an additional 1,114,587 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in NCR by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,602,192 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $59,902,000 after buying an additional 991,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in NCR by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,170,231 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $250,366,000 after acquiring an additional 953,677 shares during the last quarter. 89.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NCR Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE NCR opened at $26.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.49. NCR Co. has a twelve month low of $18.06 and a twelve month high of $35.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.18 and a beta of 1.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NCR ( NYSE:NCR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.13. NCR had a return on equity of 26.02% and a net margin of 1.31%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Research analysts forecast that NCR Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on NCR in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NCR Profile

NCR Corporation provides various software and services in the United States, Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Retail, Hospitality, Digital Banking, Payments & Network, and Self-Service Banking segments. It offers managed services, including ATM-as-a-Service solutions that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

