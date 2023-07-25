LSV Asset Management Decreases Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

LSV Asset Management decreased its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,940 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.14% of AutoZone worth $65,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in AutoZone by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,204,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,969,654,000 after purchasing an additional 48,141 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AutoZone by 107,977.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 699,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,500,000 after purchasing an additional 698,613 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in AutoZone by 368.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,242,000 after purchasing an additional 323,536 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $658,788,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in AutoZone by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 263,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,460,000 after buying an additional 4,838 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZO stock opened at $2,494.79 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2,475.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,497.64. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,050.21 and a 1-year high of $2,750.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.68.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $34.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $30.84 by $3.28. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 62.38% and a net margin of 14.45%. AutoZone’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $29.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 130.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AutoZone news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,546.55, for a total value of $10,695,510.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,721,933.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AutoZone news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,546.55, for a total value of $10,695,510.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,721,933.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof bought 217 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2,406.36 per share, for a total transaction of $522,180.12. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,586.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,535 shares of company stock valued at $21,414,854. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AZO. UBS Group upgraded AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $2,800.00 to $2,900.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,878.00 to $2,886.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Bank of America upgraded AutoZone from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $2,120.00 to $2,465.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on AutoZone from $3,125.00 to $3,020.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,600.00 to $2,750.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,716.00.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

