Financial Counselors Inc. Raises Stock Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,392 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $4,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 1,275.0% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 614.3% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 57.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 9,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total value of $1,973,306.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,280,629.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 1.5 %

EL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $235.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $295.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.42.

NYSE:EL opened at $177.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $63.28 billion, a PE ratio of 58.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.02. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $171.93 and a twelve month high of $284.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $191.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.75.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 23.99% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.71%.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Further Reading

