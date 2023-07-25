Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 507 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Financial Counselors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,566 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 507 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $3,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 13,652 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Joule Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 13,577 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,504 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Northcoast Research began coverage on Genuine Parts in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens lowered their price objective on Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Genuine Parts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.00.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

Shares of GPC opened at $157.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.88. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $141.90 and a 1-year high of $187.73.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 32.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 9.21 EPS for the current year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

Insider Transactions at Genuine Parts

In related news, insider Randall P. Breaux acquired 500 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $149.44 per share, for a total transaction of $74,720.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 20,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,066,957.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

