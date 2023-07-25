Financial Counselors Inc. Acquires 1,106 Shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Middleby were worth $3,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Middleby during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Middleby during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Middleby by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Middleby during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Middleby by 50.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Middleby Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Middleby stock opened at $145.01 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.55. The Middleby Co. has a 1-year low of $122.33 and a 1-year high of $162.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Middleby ( NASDAQ:MIDD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.97 million. Middleby had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 18.71%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Middleby Co. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MIDD shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Middleby in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Middleby from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Middleby from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Middleby from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.43.

Insider Activity at Middleby

In related news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 250 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total transaction of $35,235.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,022,660.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Middleby



The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

