Leo Brokerage LLC Acquires Shares of 1,862 Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,862 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 127.7% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 92.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Yum! Brands

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.92, for a total value of $526,961.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,791,614. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Yum! Brands news, insider Scott Catlett sold 2,553 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $357,420.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,641,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,877 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.92, for a total value of $526,961.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,791,614. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,234 shares of company stock valued at $2,646,823. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Yum! Brands Stock Up 0.3 %

YUM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com lowered Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

YUM opened at $137.94 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $134.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.63. The company has a market cap of $38.64 billion, a PE ratio of 32.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.01. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.96 and a 52 week high of $143.24.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 17.67% and a negative return on equity of 14.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.94%.

Yum! Brands Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Further Reading

