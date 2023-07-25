Leo Brokerage LLC Purchases Shares of 1,282 Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new stake in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Avis Budget Group by 52.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after acquiring an additional 4,873 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group in the first quarter worth $38,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 33.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 22,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,346,000 after purchasing an additional 5,586 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group in the first quarter worth $557,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 19.1% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 98.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avis Budget Group

In other Avis Budget Group news, insider Patrick K. Rankin sold 14,917 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.55, for a total value of $3,021,438.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,086,563.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Avis Budget Group Stock Down 0.8 %

A number of research firms have commented on CAR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $263.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Avis Budget Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on Avis Budget Group from $240.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.67.

Shares of CAR opened at $224.44 on Tuesday. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.83 and a 12-month high of $251.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 2.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.31.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $7.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $4.38. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 448.41% and a net margin of 21.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 35.14 EPS for the current year.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 415 dealer-operated and 390 company-operated locations that serve the light commercial and consumer sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

