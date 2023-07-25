Leo Brokerage LLC Takes $259,000 Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KHC. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KHC stock opened at $36.35 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.64. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $32.73 and a 1-year high of $42.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 9.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Kraft Heinz’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 5th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.63%.

In other news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $1,025,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 234,084 shares in the company, valued at $9,597,444. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KHC. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com cut Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.77.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

