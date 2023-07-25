Leo Brokerage LLC Invests $260,000 in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE)

Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KIE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 6,051 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 109.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $597,000.

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

KIE opened at $42.58 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.82. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF has a 12 month low of $35.38 and a 12 month high of $44.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $549.28 million, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.86.

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

