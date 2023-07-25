Leo Brokerage LLC Acquires New Stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STWD. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $18.50 to $21.50 in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.42.

Starwood Property Trust Stock Down 0.4 %

Starwood Property Trust Announces Dividend

STWD opened at $20.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.06 and a 52 week high of $24.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.28%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.13%.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

Featured Articles

