Leo Brokerage LLC Buys New Shares in Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY)

Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new stake in Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000. Leo Brokerage LLC owned 0.08% of Guaranty Bancshares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 313.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the period. 23.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GNTY stock opened at $31.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.12 and a 12-month high of $37.89. The stock has a market cap of $370.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.76 and its 200 day moving average is $28.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Saturday, July 1st were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Guaranty Bancshares’s payout ratio is 29.87%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Guaranty Bancshares from $31.00 to $27.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. TheStreet upgraded Guaranty Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Guaranty Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th.

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

