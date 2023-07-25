Leo Brokerage LLC Takes $310,000 Position in Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP)

Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new stake in Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Global Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Global Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Global Partners by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Global Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Global Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $159,000. 32.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Global Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of Global Partners stock opened at $32.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.27. Global Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $24.25 and a fifty-two week high of $39.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.80 and a 200 day moving average of $32.03.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. Global Partners had a return on equity of 47.23% and a net margin of 1.96%. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Global Partners LP will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states, Mid-Atlantic region, and New York.

