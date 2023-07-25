Leo Brokerage LLC Purchases New Stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 3.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,334,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,209,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,340 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 17.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,572,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $783,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,997 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 104,493.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,615,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $360,716,000 after acquiring an additional 4,611,275 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,479,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,682,000 after acquiring an additional 126,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,752,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $215,138,000 after acquiring an additional 193,465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WPC has been the topic of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on W. P. Carey in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on W. P. Carey in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at W. P. Carey

W. P. Carey Trading Up 1.3 %

In other news, Director Mark A. Alexander bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $72.48 per share, for a total transaction of $72,480.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 26,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,893,032.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WPC opened at $72.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.25 and its 200-day moving average is $75.36. W. P. Carey Inc. has a one year low of $66.10 and a one year high of $89.63.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $427.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.24 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 47.26%. W. P. Carey’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $1.069 dividend. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.86%. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is presently 120.23%.

About W. P. Carey

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $25 billion and a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,446 net lease properties covering approximately 176 million square feet and a portfolio of 84 self-storage operating properties, as of March 31, 2023.

