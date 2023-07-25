1,349 Shares in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Acquired by Leo Brokerage LLC

Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,349 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ILMN. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Illumina by 460.9% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 129 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Illumina during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Illumina during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Illumina during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 88.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illumina Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $188.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.03 and a 12-month high of $248.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.77. The firm has a market cap of $29.73 billion, a PE ratio of -6.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illumina

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. Illumina had a negative net margin of 100.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,522 shares in the company, valued at $9,304,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Illumina from $224.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Illumina from $235.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Illumina from $300.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.68.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

