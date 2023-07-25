Leo Brokerage LLC Buys New Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CPB. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 6,692 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 60.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 7,819 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 31.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Campbell Soup by 22.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 54,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 10,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Campbell Soup by 6.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 319,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,235,000 after acquiring an additional 20,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on CPB. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com cut Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.75.

Campbell Soup Stock Up 0.2 %

CPB stock opened at $46.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.51. Campbell Soup has a fifty-two week low of $44.76 and a fifty-two week high of $57.78.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Campbell Soup’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.71%.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

