Leo Brokerage LLC Makes New $352,000 Investment in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ANGL. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 218.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 481.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ ANGL opened at $27.70 on Tuesday. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $25.75 and a 12 month high of $28.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.49 and a 200-day moving average of $27.51. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.52.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.1266 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

