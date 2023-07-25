Leo Brokerage LLC Purchases New Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,198 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cadence Bank increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 4,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,686,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Accenture by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,949 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,653,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,916,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,653,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,916,770. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $403,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,151,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,774 shares of company stock worth $4,959,691. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ACN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $322.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. TD Cowen lowered shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Societe Generale boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $343.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $316.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.20.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $313.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $208.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $306.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $285.85. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $242.80 and a 1-year high of $327.93.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $16.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.93%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

