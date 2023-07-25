Leo Brokerage LLC Takes $338,000 Position in Goose Hollow Tactical Allocation ETF (BATS:GHTA)

Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goose Hollow Tactical Allocation ETF (BATS:GHTA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000. Leo Brokerage LLC owned about 0.90% of Goose Hollow Tactical Allocation ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goose Hollow Tactical Allocation ETF by 138.0% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 844,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,902,000 after buying an additional 489,943 shares during the period.

Goose Hollow Tactical Allocation ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of GHTA stock opened at $26.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.16 million, a PE ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.72 and a 200-day moving average of $25.80.

Goose Hollow Tactical Allocation ETF Profile

The Goose Hollow Tactical Allocation ETF (GHTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively-managed fund that aims for total return by allocating roughly 45\u002F55 in equities and fixed income ETFs globally. The fund can allocate up to 20% in futures contracts to hedge its portfolio.

