Leo Brokerage LLC Makes New $303,000 Investment in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 21.5% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 16,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 2,974 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 857,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,076,000 after buying an additional 27,285 shares in the last quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,455,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,112,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $813,000.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Shares of SRLN opened at $41.83 on Tuesday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $40.42 and a 12-month high of $43.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.49.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

