Leo Brokerage LLC Acquires Shares of 4,994 iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mendel Money Management increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 4,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 10,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, W Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 5,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS VLUE opened at $96.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.90. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.21 and a 1-year high of $89.40.

About iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

