Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 2,355 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 265,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,355 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $5,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 292.4% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 192.4% during the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 51.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler raised Annaly Capital Management from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $21.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Annaly Capital Management to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.69.

NYSE NLY opened at $20.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.11 and a 52 week high of $27.96. The company has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 1.37.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $818.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.00 million. Annaly Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 18.86% and a negative net margin of 38.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is -115.56%.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

